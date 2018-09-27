Step Change in Assembly Line Production is Predicted as Desoutter Launches CONNECT Industrial Smart Hub

Desoutter Industrial Tools has unveiled a new industrial smart hub that the company predicts will trigger a real step change in assembly line production. Called CONNECT, the transformational technology is designed to boost flexibility, boost uptime and boost productivity on an unprecedented scale.

DS10309b – CONNECT provides a single point of connection for communications between the factory network and up to 20 Desoutter tooling solutions, making customization and line rebalancing extremely easy.

CONNECT is designed to accelerate the transformation towards an Industry 4.0 factory. CONNECT hub provides a single point of connection for communications between the factory network and up to 20 Desoutter tooling solutions, making customization and line rebalancing extremely easy. Managing all items, actions and information relating to assembly line activities, CONNECT also features a high degree of traceability and data security.

Commenting on the launch, Desoutter Vice-President Yohan Verdon says: “I believe that CONNECT will revolutionize ways of working. It enables multi-tool management with more connectivity and flexibility than anything in my experience: and with less hardware required on the production line, installation is simplified and cost of ownership is reduced.”

The new smart hub is available in two models: CONNECT-W embeds a wireless access point and can activate up to 10 Tightening Units, which means that up to 10 cordless Desoutter devices can be connected and used. CONNECT-X requires an external wireless access point and can activate up to 20 Tightening Units, which means that up to 20 cordless Desoutter devices can be connected and used.

Each device is assigned a Tightening Unit on the CONNECT platform, which acts as its eco-system and contains all items, actions, and information related to it. It can therefore be customized, programmed, interrogated or reassigned without the need to reconfigure the whole system.

Equally, a new cordless device can be added whenever desired without disrupting others already running on the line. It takes just ten seconds to pair up to CONNECT using RFID technology, which makes line rebalancing incredibly easy.

The entire family of Desoutter Wi-Fi solutions are compatible with CONNECT and all new devices in development will also be compatible, ensuring the hub is “future proof”. A number of dedicated error proofing accessories are also available, including stack lights, socket trays, operator controls, and remote user interfaces.

Application-based customization is a key feature of the new smart hub, offering a scalable and flexible solution which allows customers to add new features whenever the requirements on their production lines change. Users have the option to add what further features they need to customize the hub whenever they want, thanks to Desoutter feature management.

Customizing CONNECT simply involves activating the required feature. These features can be moved from one Tightening Unit to another in response to changing production requirements. The CONNECT hub itself also features a removeable integrated memory that allows data and setting from one CONNECT to be transferred to another in a fast and effective way. This level of agility enables customers to reconfigure their assembly lines within minutes rather than hours.

Another key feature of CONNECT is its compact size. With a volume of only one gallon, it is easy to install anywhere in the plant: at the workstation, at the end of the production line, on the process manager’s desk, or even in the server room. This not only frees up production space, it also offers the opportunity for improved efficiency.

As digitalization becomes increasingly common, traceability and security of data are key concerns. CONNECT is equipped to offer reliable data acquisition and processing on a secure and stable platform. Information is collected and stored in real time, but is easily and securely accessible via a web browser, offering total data traceability. It is also possible to generate reports at the click of a button.

