Thermotron to Display Their 8800 Controller

Thermotron, an environmental and vibration testing equipment manufacturer will be attending the 2018 Advanced Engineering trade show. Thermotron will have their streamlined 8800 Controller on display for attendees.

Through user-focused engineering, Thermotron has developed the 8800 Controller to monitor and record environment and vibration testing data. Built on 12” color touchscreen, data collection and operation are easy and reliable with a Windows®-based interface to give the controller a familiar look and feel. As a truly paperless recorder, the 8800 Controller stores 10-plus years of data with Ethernet and web-enabled capabilities for access anytime, anywhere.

Developed with the user in mind, the 8800 Controller supports robust operations with an intuitive interface. USB ports are ergonomically located near the front for quick data transfers, while the multi-level, password-based system protects your data. Available for retrofitting to older chambers, the 8800 Controller is available on the SE-Series, AGREE Chambers, Walk-In Chambers and custom product lines.

Thermotron environmental and vibration equipment is used in a multitude of industries. We service aeronautics, automotive, space fields, and more. Through testing equipment, Thermotron products simulate nearly any environment found on Earth and in space. Accurately testing materials increases quality, instills trust in the material, and provides confidence in reaching company goals.

Thermotron representatives will be in the Aero Engineering section, at space N23 to answer any questions and present the 8800 Controller.

For more than 55 years, Thermotron has been a leader and premier manufacturer of environmental test equipment. We’ve worked to establish a trusted reputation among our peers. When people hear the name Thermotron, they have confidence in the testing of their own product. We’ve been building our name since 1962; now it’s your turn.

The Advanced Engineering Show runs from the 31st October until the 2nd November.

Source: http://thermotron.com/