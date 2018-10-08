Proven Reliability and Reduced Maintenance in Aggressive Applications

Fast and stable measurements of trace moisture in continuous catalyst regeneration (CCR) processes, reduced maintenance intervals, and a TDLAS moisture analyser designed to cope with changing background gas compositions: just a few of the highlights from the Michell Instruments range of moisture analyzers which will be on show at Adipec this November.

Michell engineers developed an updated version of the QMA601 which further extends life of the QCM moisture sensor in CCR process by reducing the need for frequent and expensive maintenance, making it highly cost-effective. QCM is a well-established technology, often specified for gas and petrochemical processing applications. Michell’s QMA601 process moisture analyzer uses the latest generation of this technology for reliable measurements of low moisture levels.

Michell’s OptiPEAK TDL600 moisture analyzer has demonstrated its suitability for monitoring moisture levels in stored natural gas after an installation with STOGIT, a division of SNAM, the Italian natural gas transmission and distribution company. This is a challenging application where a reliable, fast responding analyzer is essential.

The near-infrared spectroscopy measurement is not only immune to cross-interference from methanol, an additive injected to avoid hydrate formation, but also glycol, a liquid desiccant that is commonly carried-through in the export gas when operating dehydration contactor towers. Overall, the tuneable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLAS) principle of the OptiPEAK TDL600 offers the advantage of high-precision measurements combined with a fast response to changes in process gas moisture content. This makes it an ideal instrument for applications where swift action is needed to activate dehydration processes if moisture levels rise above a certain point.

