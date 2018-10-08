Seika Introduces Sayaka Router with Kawasaki Robot

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, today announced the introduction of its new automated Sayaka PCB router with Kawasaki robot. The newly developed robotic routing system router is available for demonstration at Seika Machinery’s Atlanta office. The tabletop router will be shown in Booth #305 at SMTA International, scheduled to take place Oct. 16-17, 2018 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Seika Sayaka Router with Kawasaki Robot

Seika has collaborated with Kawasaki Robotics Inc.’s engineering team to develop the

Sayaka SAM-CT23NJ automated PCB depaneling system combined with the Kawasaki duAro dual-arm SCARA robot. With the new design, the robot performs the loading and unloading of PCBs onto the router.

The Kawasaki duAro is the only industrial grade robot with easy GUI programming with android tablet. The Sayaka CT23NJ PCB Router provides stress-free depanelization along with a fixture-based highly efficient dust vacuum system. In addition to clean and precise depanelization for densely populated PCBs, the router features advanced image-processing software with point-and-click operation for programming router paths.

Source: http://www.seikausa.com/