Wide-Ranging Family of 8GHz Solid-State RF PXI Switches Launched by Pickering Interfaces Modular format for easy system

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, today launched a 13-model family of 8GHz solid-state RF PXI switches, including SPDT, SP4T, SP6T, SP8T, SP16T and 4x4 Matrix devices. Pickering Interfaces’ series 40-88xA high-performance switch family now covers10MHz to 8GHz in the modular PXI format for easy system integration.

Targeting the telecoms and semiconductor test industries and compatible with a wide range of platforms including PXI, PXIe Hybrid and Pickering USB/LXI chassis, all the new units feature automatic termination of unused switch channels, up to +36dBm input power handling and excellent RF performance characteristics. Single, dual, quad, hex and octal versions are available on some family members.

Comments Bob Stasonis, Director of Sales & Marketing at Pickering Interfaces: “Solid state switches ensure a long service life with no wear out mechanism, and can sustain frequent hot switching without performance degradation. It is Pickering’s policy to offer as wide a range of units as possible to meet the customer’s exact requirements.”

Pickering Interfaces stands behind all of its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on their website at www.pickeringtest.com.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

