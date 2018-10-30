Posted in | Materials Processing | Materials Research

Feeder Finger Offers Cut Tape Solution for PCB Assembly

Feeder Finger, a division of Automation Technical Services, offers cut tape solutions for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly. The company offers productivity enhancing solutions for all major SMT feeders, including Juki, Samsung, Yamaha, Panasonic, Siemens, Essemtec, I-Pulse and ASM.

With the Feeder Finger solution attached to your existing OEM feeders, you reduce costs and eliminate waste by purchasing near the exact number of components required for each job without the concerns of effectively feeding strips of component tape.

ATS designed the cut tape solution to precisely fit each feeder model. The high-quality anodized aerospace machined aluminum replaces the existing tape guide. Feeder Finger allows for an unskilled operator to easily supply tape components by merely inserting the tape itself without the need for splicing or complex routing of the cover tape through the feeder.  Buy what you need and save on extra costs now associated with cut tape solutions in the market.

Feeder Finger’s mission is to design innovative products that reduce costs and improve efficiency on the production floor. Feeder Finger also offers a highly efficient way to run prototypes, one-offs and NPI processes.

Feeder Finger products are designed to help customers achieve greater equipment utilization, enhance throughput with greater levels of efficiency, and enable better use of production hours.

Source: https://feederfinger.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Designing the Next Generation Medium Voltage (MV) UPS

In this interview, Dario Rozman from ABB’s Power Conditioning team, talks to AZoM about their new product PCS120 MV UPS, which is designed for large critical power facilities such as data centers.

Designing the Next Generation Medium Voltage (MV) UPS

Creating the Origin of Life with Self Optimising Reactor Systems

In this interview we speak to Professor Lee Cronin, regius chair of chemistry at Glasgow university about his current research and how he is using self optimising reactor systems to break new ground and open up the field of chemistry

Creating the Origin of Life with Self Optimising Reactor Systems

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »