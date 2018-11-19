Linkam Launch in situ Mechanical Testing System at 2018 MRS Fall Exhibit

Linkam have been developing solutions for sample characterization to help push the boundaries of science for over 30 years. These are used in many industries and universities around the world to aid in the characterization of materials from polymers to biological tissue.

Understanding the micro- and thermo- mechanical properties of materials is increasingly important. Existing materials are being deployed in new environments and exotic new materials are being developed to meet ever higher demands.

Advanced materials such as carbon fibre and graphene are becoming established materials for high-end applications such as bike frames, cars, surgical implants and aircraft wings. New materials are being developed to replace or support human body parts such as artificial hips and artificial corneas. It is vital that the physical properties of these materials are characterized and any failure modes well understood.

We have been working closely with our customers to better understand their requirements and are now launching the latest version of our Mechanical Testing System. The new version adds full compression capability as well multi-point bending. There is a range of different tensile beam options offering both larger and smaller forces all with improved force resolution. Options allow temperature control from -196 °C to 350 °C allowing the structural dynamics of sample materials to be observed and imaged while under defined temperature and tensile, compressive or bending profiles. The stage is fully encoded providing improved distance measurement which is critical for precise strain measurement applications.

The new stage can be combined with the Linkam Humidity Controller, RH95, to enable further sample environment control for a broader range of test protocols.

New Linkam Mechanical Testing System

The new stage can be used with reflected or transmitted illumination, as well as techniques such as Raman and other spectroscopies. The sample chamber is gas tight and can be purged to enable further control of the sample environment.

We will also be showing our new Optical Differential Scanning Calorimeter stage, DSC450. The Optical DSC450 has been optimised for those needing to measure transition temperatures and enthalpy changes of samples from -196 °C to 450 °C. This stage has been designed to combine DSC measurements with imaging and time lapse recording of sample transitions in high-resolution.

Simultaneous imaging enables additional information to be extracted including changes in morphology and colour. The Optical DSC450 is well-suited for research and quality control (QC) where glass transition temperature and melting profiles are vital for in-use product performance. Also, when combined with Thermal Analysis by Surface Characterization (TASC), sample homogeneity may be simultaneously studied.

Come and talk to us at the 2018 MRS Fall Exhibit, booth #905. See the full capabilities of our new in situ Mechanical Test system and learn how Linkam can help with your material characterization needs.

See you in Boston or find out more online. Click here for details of our NEW Mechanical Testing System.