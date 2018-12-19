Fred Dimock, BTU International, to Present at SMTA Capital Chapter Meeting

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing and alternative energy markets, is pleased to announce that Fred Dimock, Manager of Process Technology, will present during the upcoming SMTA Capital Chapter Meeting. Dimock will present “Operation of a Vacuum Reflow Oven with Preliminary Void Reduction Data” at the meeting, scheduled to take place Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 from 5-7:30 p.m. at ZESTRON in Manassas, VA.

This presentation will provide an overview of the vacuum reflow process and explain the reason vacuum reflow is of interest to the electronic assembly industry. Additionally, Dimock will present a report on preliminary data from a void reduction experiment completed at the Universal Instruments Process Laboratory.

Dimock has taught numerous SMTA solder reflow classes and has participated in the 5-45 subcommittee for the development of IPC-7801 Reflow Oven Process Control Standard. He wrote the chapter on solder reflow for the ‘Handbook of Electronic Assembly’ and ‘A Guide to SMTA Certification’ by Dr. Lasky and Jim Hall.

Dimock holds an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Design from Wentworth in Boston and a Bachelor’s Degree in Ceramic Engineering from the State University of New York at Alfred (SUNY). He is a long-standing member of the SMTA Technical Committee.

Don’t miss out on dinner and a facility tour prior to the presentation. Registration is free for members and $30 for non-members. The registration fee will be waived if you join the Capital Chapter during this event!

To RSVP, please click here.

The evening is scheduled as follows:

5:00-6:00 PM Registration, Networking & Dinner

6:00-6:30 PM Facility Tour

6:30-7:30 PM Presentation

The SMTA Capital Chapter Meeting Location:

Zestron Corporation

11285 Assett Loop

Manassas, VA 20109

About SMTA: 30 Years Developing Solutions in Electronics Assembly

The SMTA membership is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly technologies, including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations. For more information or to join, please visit www.smta.org .

For more information about BTU International, visit www.btu.com.

About BTU International

BTU International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amtech Group (Nasdaq: ASYS), is a global supplier and technology leader of advanced thermal processing equipment in the electronics manufacturing market. BTU’s high-performance reflow ovens are used in the production of SMT printed circuit board assemblies and in semiconductor packaging processes. BTU also specializes in precision controlled, high-temperature belt furnaces for a wide range of custom applications, such as brazing, direct bond copper (DBC), diffusion, sintering and advanced solar cell processing. BTU has operations in North Billerica, Massachusetts, and Shanghai, China, with direct sales and service in the U.S.A., Asia and Europe. Information about BTU International is available at www.btu.com.

Source: https://www.btu.com/