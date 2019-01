IBL Technologies, LLC today announced plans to showcase its BLC 420 Batch Soldering Machine in Booth #2021 at the 2019 IPC APEX EXPO, scheduled to take place Jan. 29-31, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The BLC reflow vapor phase soldering system is perfect for medium to high volume production, batch and inline machines. The machines offer the highest quality performance with the smallest footprint. Many patented features are available and provide a wide range of flexibility, including:

Small footprint

Low power consumption

Real time temperature profiling

Intelligent Profiling System

Excellent solder quality

Fast setup

One profile for most operations

IBL Technologies offers a full line of single vapor batch and inline type reflow systems. For more information, visit www.ibl-tech.com.

Source: http://ibl-tech.com/en/