ZwickRoell UK Seminar for High-Temperature Testing

ZwickRoell UK & Ireland are pleased to annouce the high temperature seminar on the 27th February at the MTC Coventry with partnership from MTC Training and Development, Star Hydraulics Ltd and Severn Thermal Solutions. The seminar will feature 8 specialist speakers from industry and academia and also includes a tour of the MTC .

The Manufacturing Technology Centre, Ansty Park, Coventry CV7 9JU

Wednesday, 27th February 2019

ZwickRoell looks forward to welcoming delegates to the 2019 High Temperature Seminar which will take place at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry.

The varied program of presentations offers an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in high-temperature testing.

The seminar is aimed at engineers with involvement in the world of high temperature applications, either for the design, or validation & testing, of materials and components.

The event is intended to stimulate discussion and the sharing of information, techniques and challenges across a range of sectors.

The FREE to attend seminar provides a setting where experts from research and development, materials testing and quality assurance can meet and exchange information on this specialised field.

Please register your FREE attedance [email protected] for more information on the please clink link: https://lnkd.in/gdWdxhm