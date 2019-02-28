UBE to Present Polycarbonate-based PU Prepolymers at UTECH Las Americas 2019

Polyurethane parts have become more and more sophisticated to meet the requirements of today's market.

Solutions Offering Customizable Possibilities

To help you match your applications’ expectations, UBE has developed ETERNATHANE® polycarbonate-based polyurethane prepolymers and ETERNACOLL® polycarbonate polyols, which are a large platform of solutions offering customizable possibilities to polyurethane materials as well as superior and long-term retention of performance (thermal stability, oil resistance, hydrolytic stability, weatherability and chemical resistance).

Discover more at UTECH Las Americas 2019

UBE’s team invites you to join them at UTECH Las Americas 2019 (April 10-12, 2019 – Mexico City, Mexico) at the booth number 539 in the hall B of Centro Citibanamex to discover more about ETERNATHANE® polycarbonate-based polyurethane prepolymers and ETERNACOLL® polycarbonate polyols platform.

UBE Corporation manufactures and distributes caprolactam, polyamides, fertilizers and fine chemical products. The drive for product and manufacturing technology innovation and a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility are key management principles of the company.

UBE's Complete Range

Source: http://www.ube.com/