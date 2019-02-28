UBE to Present Polycarbonate-based PU Prepolymers at UTECH Las Americas 2019

Polyurethane parts have become more and more sophisticated to meet the requirements of today's market.
Solutions Offering Customizable Possibilities
To help you match your applications’ expectations, UBE has developed ETERNATHANE
® polycarbonate-based polyurethane prepolymers and ETERNACOLL ® polycarbonate polyols, which are a large platform of solutions offering customizable possibilities to polyurethane materials as well as superior and long-term retention of performance (thermal stability, oil resistance, hydrolytic stability, weatherability and chemical resistance).
Discover more at UTECH Las Americas 2019
UBE’s team invites you to join them at UTECH Las Americas 2019 (April 10-12, 2019 – Mexico City, Mexico) at the booth number 539 in the hall B of Centro Citibanamex to discover more about ETERNATHANE
® polycarbonate-based polyurethane prepolymers and ETERNACOLL ® polycarbonate polyols platform.
UBE Corporation manufactures and distributes caprolactam, polyamides, fertilizers and fine chemical products. The drive for product and manufacturing technology innovation and a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility are key management principles of the company.
UBE's Complete Range
Product Name
Supplier
Description
UBE NYLON 1013B UBE Industries
UBE NYLON 1013B by UBE Industries is a high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade. Exhibits good toughness...
view more
UBE NYLON 1013IU50 UBE Industries
UBE NYLON 1013IU50 by UBE Industries is a black colored, high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, heat stabilized, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6)...
view more
UBE NYLON 1013NW8 UBE Industries
UBE NYLON 1013NW8 by UBE Industries is a high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade. Exhibits good toughness...
view more
UBE NYLON 1013NW9 UBE Industries
UBE NYLON 1013NW9 by UBE Industries is a high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, heat stabilized, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade. Exhibits...
view more
UBE NYLON 1013R550A UBE Industries
UBE NYLON 1013R550A by UBE Industries is a black colored, high quality, self-lubricating, superior oxygen gas barrier polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade reinforced with 25 % mineral. Exhibits good...
view more
Source:
http://www.ube.com/