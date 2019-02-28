Posted in | Plastics and Polymers | Business | Events

UBE to Present Polycarbonate-based PU Prepolymers at UTECH Las Americas 2019

Feb 28 2019

Polyurethane parts have become more and more sophisticated to meet the requirements of today's market.

Solutions Offering Customizable Possibilities

To help you match your applications’ expectations, UBE has developed ETERNATHANE® polycarbonate-based polyurethane prepolymers and ETERNACOLL® polycarbonate polyols, which are a large platform of solutions offering customizable possibilities to polyurethane materials as well as superior and long-term retention of performance (thermal stability, oil resistance, hydrolytic stability, weatherability and chemical resistance).

Discover more at UTECH Las Americas 2019

UBE’s team invites you to join them at UTECH Las Americas 2019 (April 10-12, 2019 – Mexico City, Mexico) at the booth number 539 in the hall B of Centro Citibanamex to discover more about ETERNATHANE® polycarbonate-based polyurethane prepolymers and ETERNACOLL® polycarbonate polyols platform.

UBE Corporation manufactures and distributes caprolactam, polyamides, fertilizers and fine chemical products. The drive for product and manufacturing technology innovation and a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility are key management principles of the company.

UBE's Complete Range

Product Name Supplier Description
UBE NYLON 1013B UBE Industries UBE NYLON 1013B by UBE Industries is a high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade. Exhibits good toughness... view more
UBE NYLON 1013IU50 UBE Industries UBE NYLON 1013IU50 by UBE Industries is a black colored, high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, heat stabilized, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6)... view more
UBE NYLON 1013NW8 UBE Industries UBE NYLON 1013NW8 by UBE Industries is a high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade. Exhibits good toughness... view more
UBE NYLON 1013NW9 UBE Industries UBE NYLON 1013NW9 by UBE Industries is a high quality, unreinforced, superior oxygen gas barrier, heat stabilized, self-lubricating, standard viscosity polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade. Exhibits... view more
UBE NYLON 1013R550A UBE Industries UBE NYLON 1013R550A by UBE Industries is a black colored, high quality, self-lubricating, superior oxygen gas barrier polyamide 6 (PA 6, Nylon 6) grade reinforced with 25 % mineral. Exhibits good... view more

Source: http://www.ube.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
PSA – Particle Size Analyzer for Wet and Dry Samples

PSA – Particle Size Analyzer for Wet and Dry Samples

Particle systems can be complex, but measuring them doesn’t have to be! The PSA series uses laser diffraction technology to measure the size of particles in both liquid dispersions and dry powders from the nano to the millimeter range. Anton Paar’s PSA series incorporates fifty years of experience. The world's first laser diffraction particle size analyzer – the first-ever PSA – was invented in 1967.

From Anton Paar GmbH

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »