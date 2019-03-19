Jobin Yvon Brand Celebrates 200 Years Of Optical Innovation

HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in spectroscopy instrumentation and solutions, is proud to announce that Jobin Yvon, a part of the HORIBA Group since 1997, is celebrating its 200 year anniversary.

Since 1819, Jobin Yvon has been a worldwide leader in optical innovation, which forms the foundation of HORIBA’s scientific instrumentation.

The theme for the year-long event is "Sharing Light and Passion: 200 Years of Optical Innovation."

We have commissioned a book on our bicentenary, which will highlight our history and culture. The book will be written by historian Ines de Giuli, focusing on our scientific background and expertise; our commitment to optical innovation, and our long tradition of working with academia to develop new applications. In addition, she will interview a number of HORIBA associates, to show the depth and breadth of our collaboration.

The anniversary book will be available in French, English and Japanese, and will be distributed in its final version in November of 2019, in conjunction with celebrations in our offices worldwide. The main “JY200” Bicentenary celebration will take place in Palaiseau, France at the Saclay Science Park in November, 2019. There will be a celebration to commemorate this event, and will include HORIBA corporate officers and executives, guests, and employees from all of the HORIBA segments. Additional celebrations are planned for the offices in the USA, Asia and other parts of Europe.

“From the early 1800s, the Jobin-Yvon heritage that formed key technologies to generate, separate and analyze light have taken us from relatively simple prisms and polarizers, to diffraction gratings and entire instrument systems that use these optical elements for cutting-edge research in pharmaceuticals, materials and fundamental physics and chemistry. Our diffraction gratings form the heart of every spectrometer we design and build, and the collective experience and know-how of the global teams achieve truly remarkable results in terms of resolution, sensitivity, accuracy and precision, supporting the most demanding optical spectroscopy measurements – their applications range from space flight to ultra-high energy physics, to extreme miniaturization,” said Dr. Sal Atzeni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Chief Technology Officer and Scientific Segment Leader. “Our instrumentation systems, based on these core technologies, include Fluorescence, Raman, elemental analysis and metrology systems, used in top academic and industrial centers around the world. Customers know the Jobin-Yvon brand as the reference system to which all other instruments are compared. We are very proud of that reputation and the trust our customers have placed in us to provide these instruments upon which their research will depend. We look forward to what the next two hundred years will bring!”