Strong partners, SONGWON & SABO Mark Another Milestone in Their Collaboration

SONGWON Industrial Group (www.songwon.com), the 2nd largest manufacturer of polymer stabilizers in the world and Sabo S.p.A. (www.sabo.com), a world leader in the development and manufacturing of hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS), today marked another milestone in their long-term collaboration.

SABO’s recently launched its innovative light stabilizer system, SABO®STAB UV216 which was especially developed for tough agricultural applications and offers the industry another solution with unparalleled performance. It also highlights the strong partnership between SABO and SONGWON.

Under the existing distribution agreement between the two organizations, SONGWON will promote SABO®STAB UV 216 by building on the unique combination of SABO expertise and strong in-the-field support from SONGWON’s Technical Service, Global Application Community and highly experienced sales team. The newest addition to SABO’s Light Stabilizers’ portfolio also furthers the companies’ joint aim and vision to be the polymer industry’s supply partner of choice for delivering high performance products and innovative solutions.

“Our newest light stabilizer system provides another opportunity for us to emphasize SABO and SONGWON’s commitment to delivering added value to customers in the plastics industry. SABO®STAB UV 216 also takes us a further step forward in our journey to establish a global presence for light stabilizers,” says Alberto Vischetti, Global Head BU Plastic Additives (SABO).

Commenting, SONGWON’s Elena Scaltritti, Leader Business Unit Polymer Stabilizers, said: “We are proud to have built such a strong, collaborative relationship with SABO over the years, and very pleased for the opportunity to promote this new product. Our partnership is going from strength to strength and is a fine example of how two market leaders can work together to introduce new solutions to the market. We congratulate SABO on their latest innovative achievement.”

Source: https://www.songwon.com/en/