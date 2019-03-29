Coperion K-Tron Salina Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Coperion K-Tron Salina successfully satisfied the certification requirements to receive certification for ISO 9001:2015, by ABS Evaluations, Inc. The Salina, Kansas based company has been working towards the certification as it applies to the design, manufacture and service of Coperion K-Tron pneumatic conveying systems and equipment.

Coperion K-Tron, Salina, KS, USA

“The process of certification began for Coperion K-Tron Salina several years ago with the implementation of lean practices, documentation of procedures, and many other activities geared toward the improvement of our quality management system” says Scott Schlesener, Operations Manager of the Salina site and Integration Manager of Coperion’s Equipment & Systems Division.

In mid-summer of 2018 Coperion K-Tron selected and trained an audit team, prior to performing internal audits. The team was comprised of employees from multiple areas of the business which gave them an unbiased look into the full breadth of their quality management system. “While performing audit activities, we are able to identify areas of improvement, identify any gaps in our systems, and initiate corrective actions that allow us to improve procedures going forward. These audit activities significantly increased our speed towards certification.” states Shawn P. White, Quality Assurance Manager at Coperion K-Tron.

The ISO certification for Coperion K-Tron Salina is an important milestone for the Coperion organization as the certification brings all sites globally into accordance to ISO standards by demonstrating an established quality management system that will lead to increased efficiency by controlling processes, decreasing risk of nonconforming products, improving supplier relationships, enhancing customer satisfaction, and increasing visibility in the markets Coperion serves. This certification proves Coperion K-Tron Salina is able to consistently provide products and services that meet or exceed customer requirements in an organized, controlled and efficient manner. Product realization processes are controlled from design through delivery and are measured, analyzed and continually improved through internal audit activities and regularly scheduled management review meetings.

Source: http://www.coperion.com