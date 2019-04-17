Join the leading minds of Raman spectroscopy in discussion about its application in Life Science, Materials Science and Environmental Analysis

Horiba are excited to reveal the talk titles and the speakers of RamanFest 2019. The Conference will be hosted by Prof. Wei E. Huang, Department of Engineering Sciences, University of Oxford, who will open the 7th International Conference on Advanced Applied Raman Spectroscopy with a keynote speech on the application of light to answer life science questions, illustrating, amongst other things, the power of single cell Raman spectroscopy.



The Conference is comprised of three main themes, which will focus on how Raman spectroscopy is applied for health and the environment, characterisation of materials, and the use of NanoRaman™ for a range of materials. During the Gala Dinner Dr Lucia Burgio from the Victoria and Albert Museum will share her experience about a day in the life of a museum Ramanist.

RamanFest 2019 talk titles:

Raman for Health and the Environment

* Multiplexed and Sensitive Bioanalysis using SERS (Prof. Karen Faulds, University of Strathclyde, UK)

* Latest Advances in Coherent Raman Scattering Microscopy (Prof. Ji-Xin Cheng, Boston University, USA)

* In Situ or On-Board Raman Spectroscopy for Applications in Oceanography (Dr Emmanuel Rinnert, IFREMER, France)

* Surface-Enhanced Raman Imaging Applied to Quality Control of Solid Dosage Forms (Dr Eric Ziemons, University of Liège, Belgium)

* Continuous Raman Activated Cell Sorting in Flow (Prof. Huabing Yin, University of Glasgow, Scotland)

* Raman-Based Single Cell Isotope Probing and Genomics: New Ways to Study the Function of Microbiome Members (Prof. Michael Wagner, University of Vienna, Austria)

* Raman of Composites and Cements for Repair of Children's Teeth (Prof. Anne Young, UCL Eastman Dental Institute, UK)

* Pushing the Limit of Stability and Speed of Surface-Enhanced Raman Scattering (SERS) for Bioimaging (Prof. Jian Ye, Shanghai Jiaotong University, China)

* Assessment of Metabolic Activity by Raman Spectroscopy (Dr Mika Ishigaki, Shimane University, Japan)

Raman for Advanced Materials

* Raman Thermometry and Thermal Conductivity Measurements in Inorganic Membranes (Dr Francesc Alzina, Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Spain)

* TBC (Prof. Mike George, University of Nottingham, UK)

* Confocal Raman and Photoluminescence Spectroscopy of Carbon-Based Materials (Dr Mark Newton, University of Warwick, UK)

* Counting Graphene Layers: From Lab to Standard (Dr Mathieu Paillet, University of Montpellier, France)

* Multi-modal in-situ Raman spectroscopy of 2D materials (Dr Otakar Frank, J. Heyrovský Institute of Physical Chemistry, Czech Republic)

Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

* Tip-Enhanced Raman and PL on 2D Semiconductors: Probing at Length Scales That Matter (Prof. James Shuck, Columbia University, USA)

* Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) and Electrochemistry: What Perspectives? (Prof. Emmanuel Maisonhaute, Sorbonne University, France)

* From Production of Low Cost Probes to Nanoscale Imaging of Dye Molecules and Discrimination of Toxic Protein Oligomers with TERS (Dr Pietro Gucciardi, IPCF, Italy)

* Molecular Imaging Beyond the Diffraction Limit Using Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (TERS) (Dr Naresh Kumar, National Physical Laboratory, UK)

* AFM-TERS Structure Investigations of Organic Nano Composites Produced by Spray Flash Evaporation (Dr Denis Spitzer, Institut Franco-Allemand de Recherches de Saint-Louis, France)

Event Details

When

24th - 25th June 2019

Where

Oxford Martin School

34 Broad Street

Oxford

OX1 3BD

Poster Session

