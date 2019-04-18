New MM 500: First Mixer Mill to Achieve Grind Sizes in the Nanometer Range

With the new Mixer Mill MM 500 RETSCH has developed the first ball mill with a frequency of 35 Hz which produces enough energy for efficient wet grinding of samples down to the nanometer range.

Based on performance, operation, application fields and design the MM 500 is a unique combination of a classic mixer mill and a planetary ball mill! Hence, it is perfectly suited for long-term grindings of several hours with high energy input to obtain particles sizes <1 µm, e. g. for mechanical alloying or chemical reactions. Thanks to only moderate warming effects, no cooling breaks are required when using the MM 500. On top of that, operation and handling are more comfortable than with planetary ball mills.

The benchtop unit is also suitable for dry, wet and cryogenic grinding of sample volumes up to 2 x 45 ml in one working run. It mixes and pulverizes powders and suspensions in only a few seconds.

The MM 500 can be controlled via the new optional RETSCH App which provides functionalities like creation of application routines, access to the RETSCH database or direct contact to the RETSCH service team.

Benefits at a glance: