Event Focused on Building Best Practices for Sampling, Extraction and Analysis

Apr 26 2019

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in Raman and fluorescence instrumentation, sponsored and organized a workshop to address the threat of microplastics to our environment, hosted at the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project (SCCWRP) in Costa Mesa, CA. SCCWRP and the University of Toronto were co-organizers.

Attended by over 130 regulatory and analytical methods experts, the workshop addressed the need for microplastics research and development, standardized collection methods, and data management and sharing, designed to provide a better understanding, and to drive regulatory policy and reporting.

Topics included sampling methods and extraction techniques, analytical techniques such as FTIR, Raman, and pyr-GC/MS, standard operating procedures for the QA/QC of microplastics, data management/data sharing options and data collection programs in California.

The workshops provide an opportunity to network with leading microplastics researchers and policy makers, to catch up on the state of policy, and the science of microplastics.

HORIBA will be hosting events on the threat of microplastics throughout the year. As a follow up to the workshop, Applied Spectroscopy will be publishing a special issue on microplastics at the beginning of 2020 with a call for papers between now and the fall.  There will also be special sessions on microplastics analysis at SciX in Palm Springs, October 13 – 18.  

HORIBA’s Dr. Andrew Whitley, one of the workshop’s co-organizers, stated that, “HORIBA recognized the threat to the environment from microplastics early on. We created this workshop to help kick start the   process of addressing this threat from the scientific, analytical and political fronts.”

Information on the SCCWRP can be found here:

http://www.sccwrp.org/about/research-areas/additional-research-areas/trash-pollution/measuring-microplastics-workshop/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Measuring Pesticide Residues in Food

In this interview, Joe Konschnik, Business Development Manager for the global food & agriculture market at Restek talks to AZoM about the importance of measuring pesticide residues, mycotoxins, melamine, and bisphenols in food.

Measuring Pesticide Residues in Food

An Insight to the nano3DX - X-Ray Microscope

AZoM speaks to Joseph Ferrara, VP X-Ray Research Laboratory at Rigaku, about their new nano3DX x-ray microscope to find out what it is, what it does and who it will be of use to.

An Insight to the nano3DX - X-Ray Microscope

More Content from HORIBA Scientific

See all content from HORIBA Scientific