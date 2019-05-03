Posted in | Adhesives and Sealants

Adaptive3D™ Partners with Chemence to Fulfill Accelerated Growth Schedule

May 3 2019

Adaptive3D™ Technologies and Chemence jointly announced a partnership agreement today to support Adaptive3D's accelerated growth schedule in additive manufacturing and specialty materials. The agreement covers manufacturing and packaging for Adaptive3D's current portfolio of premium additive manufacturing photopolymer resins, which deliver market leading mechanical properties for flexible 3D printed parts. The partnership has been formed in response to heightened demand for Adaptive3D's ToughRubber™ product family on the heels of product qualification with OEM partners and Adaptive3D's series A investment in January of this year.

ToughRubber™ photopolymer resins packaged in 1 liter bottles and ready for use in printing tough, flexible parts.

"Adaptive3D and Chemence share a similar vision in advancing the transformative power of additive design and manufacturing," said Allan Morris, Chief Operations Officer of Chemence. "We believe that functional performance in materials is the key to unlocking the future of additive manufacturing and we are thrilled to be Adaptive3D's chosen manufacturing partner to deliver high quality flexible photopolymers to their impressive customer list."

Developed on the foundation of a proprietary chemistry, Adaptive3D printable photoresins are targeting the high-throughput manufacturing of complex 3-dimensional plastic and rubber parts, with unmatched mechanical properties, in open-air production environments. The company has already delivered the highest strain 3D printable photopolymer in the market and will soon introduce soft and elastic products for use in consumer, medical and industrial & electrical applications.

"Working with Chemence and leveraging their history of manufacturing excellence in adhesives and acrylates is a very compelling proposition for Adaptive3D,” said Stephen Kay, Head of Operations at Adaptive3D. “We believe that their 30 years of experience, global manufacturing footprint, and ISO 9001 certifications give our customers the security they need to depend on our products for additively manufacturing functional end parts and products as well as functional prototypes.

