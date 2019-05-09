Reducing Design and Costs for Manufacturers is Key, Say Norelem at Subcon 2019

Global standard components specialists norelem is aiming to help manufacturers reduce lead times on design at this year’s Subcon expo.

The exhibition, based at the NEC Birmingham and dubbed UK's premier subcontract supply chain show, will see norelem attend for the second time. The company will be bringing a host of its standard components from its 45,000+ portfolio to demo.

Products that visitors will be able to see include norelem’s clamping technology, such as variable toggle clamps and wedge clamps. Also at the stand will be a wide range of operational parts like grips, handles and knobs, along with positioning tables and electronic positioning indicators.

“This year at Subcon our core aim is to help manufacturers reduce their design time and become more accurate in project cost calculations,” said Marcus Schneck, CEO of norelem.

“With manufacturing being the backbone of the UK’s economy, it is important that we help this industry thrive and compete on the global platform. Our huge range of standard components is readily accessible for design engineers, whether that’s as a CAD drawing for design, through to having 98% of our range held in stock, available for dispatch on the same day.”

As well as reducing design lead times, norelem’s products will enable quicker production. With variable toggle clamps, workpieces of different or variable heights can be clamped quickly and safely without changing the setting of the pressure screw. Meanwhile, wedge clamps allow two workpieces to be held together at once, allowing the workpieces to be machined in one pass.

Grips, handles and knobs from norelem come in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and variations. For instance, there are over 600 types of pull handle in stock, while knobs are available as mushroom, ball, conical or tapered, ensuring there is a part suitable for any application.

Meanwhile, engineers can also test norelem’s positioning tables to measure and position to a higher degree of accuracy. These parts position components, stops, sensors, limit switches, grippers or even cameras to the nearest hundredth of a millimeter, with LCD screens available for easy reading.

“Saving time and cost is the key to engineering success, and with standardised components, it means engineers don’t need to manufacture and design their own parts in-house,” said Schneck.

“Engineers and manufacturers wishing to simplify their processes can rely on norelem. We are committed to providing a fast service and with a full range of quality components, our customers can rely on us to deliver for any application.”

Subcon 2019 takes place between 4-6 June at NEC Birmingham, and norelem’s stand number is A34. For more about norelem and to get free tickets to Subcon, please contact [email protected].

Source: http://www.norelem.co.uk/gb/en/Home.html