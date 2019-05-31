Posted in | Business | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

Seika Offers New MALCOM SPS-5A Solder Paste Mixer

May 31 2019

Seika Machinery, Inc., a leading provider of advanced machinery, materials and engineering services, is pleased to introduce the new SPS-5A Solder Paste Mixer from MALCOM.

MALCOM has introduced a new version of its proven solder paste mixer designed especially for non-intrusive mixing of solder paste in cartridges. The cartridge can be taken from the refrigerator to the screen printer in approximately 10 minutes. Safety interlocks include a door switch and lock as well as an unbalanced motion detector to stop the system when abnormal vibration occurs.

The SPS-5A can store up to 10 condition settings, and the digital timer can be set in 10-second intervals. The mixer uses a Pseudo-Planetary mixing method. Automated operation provides an even consistency of solder paste for viscosity and temperature.  

For more information, contact Michelle Ogihara at [email protected] or visit www.seikausa.com.

Source: http://www.seikausa.com/

