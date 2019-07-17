HORIBA Scientific Offers Free Webinar on Complying with EPA Standards on Disinfection Byproduct (DBP) Levels in Drinking Water

Jul 17 2019

HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in Fluorescence solutions, is pleased to be offering a free webinar that will discuss the challenges faced by Water Treatment facilities in complying with EPA standards on potentially carcinogenic disinfection byproduct (DBP) levels in drinking water.  The webinar, entitled, “Easy Optical Disinfection Byproducts Early Warning System,” will be offered on Tuesday, August 20th, at 10:00 AM PDT/1:00 PM EDT. It will be moderated by Dr. Adam Gilmore, Applications Scientist in the Fluorescence division of HORIBA Scientific.

Attendees will be shown a new, patented and simple method developed to rapidly and accurately predict DBP species’ concentrations. This technique quantifies individual trihalomethanes (THMs) based solely on the ‘source water’ organic composition and water temperature using a purely optical determination.

Registrants will be shown the cost and operational advantages of Aqualog’s patented method compared to conventional THM determinations by GC.

The webinar is recommended for drinking water treatment operation and quality managers, particularly those experiencing DBP compliance issues; R&D leaders interested in reducing costs and compliance violations related to DBPs in their network; Environmental regulatory divisions and researchers interested in facilitating DBP compliance monitoring for drinking water utilities; and university and government researchers interested in the subject of understanding and controlling DBP formation in drinking water.

