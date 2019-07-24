SENTECH Celebrates Topping-Out Ceremony

SENTECH Instruments GmbH celebrates the topping-out ceremony for a new building. The new facilities are built to increase production warehouse and administration area. SENTECH was celebrating the ceremony in the Science and Technology Park Berlin Adlershof on July 17, 2019. SENTECH is world leading supplier of tools for thin film measurement and plasma process technology. With the new, three-leveled building, the company is almost double sizing its facilities. The construction company GOLDBECK Nordost GmbH provides the best possible contribution to the rapid finalization of the project. The new building is to be occupied at the beginning of 2020.

Record Sales in 2019

2019 will be the most successful year in our company's history. Our manufacturing and administration areas are stretched to the limit. Fortunately we will soon receive more space for these departments and above especially for our R&D department. This is very important because a large part of our tools are customer-specific solutions whose processes must be individually customized to the requirements of our customers. Dr Albrecht Krüger, CEO, SENTECH

SENTECH Instruments is a leading supplier of plasma process technology equipment for etching and deposition and thin film metrology instruments based on spectroscopic ellipsometry. The company has grown steadily since it was founded in 1990. Today SENTECH employs 85 people. Especially for five years, the growth rates are above average; By the middle of the year 2019, the number of incoming orders was 20% higher than in the previous fiscal year. The number of employees has also increased over 30% since 2014.