Libra Industries Shows Its Support of SMTA International with Sponsorship

Libra Industries, a privately held electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, today announced that it will be the Conference Bag Sponsor for the upcoming SMTA International Exhibition, scheduled to take place September 24-25, 2019 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Libra Industries proudly supports the SMTA. The company has been a corporate member of the SMTA since 1985.

The SMTA membership is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly technologies, including microsystems, emerging technologies and related business operations. For more information about the SMTA International, visit www.smta.org/smtai/.

Libra Industries continues to invest to provide customized manufacturing solutions to help make its customers more competitive and improve their profitability.

Source: http://www.libraindustries.com/