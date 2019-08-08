Posted in | Business | Events

Libra Industries Shows Its Support of SMTA International with Sponsorship

Libra Industries, a privately held electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, today announced that it will be the Conference Bag Sponsor for the upcoming SMTA International Exhibition, scheduled to take place September 24-25, 2019 at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Libra Industries proudly supports the SMTA. The company has been a corporate member of the SMTA since 1985.

The SMTA membership is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in electronic assembly technologies, including microsystems, emerging technologies and related business operations. For more information about the SMTA International, visit www.smta.org/smtai/.

Libra Industries continues to invest to provide customized manufacturing solutions to help make its customers more competitive and improve their profitability.

Source: http://www.libraindustries.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Libra Industries. (2019, August 08). Libra Industries Shows Its Support of SMTA International with Sponsorship. AZoM. Retrieved on August 08, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51880.

  • MLA

    Libra Industries. "Libra Industries Shows Its Support of SMTA International with Sponsorship". AZoM. 08 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51880>.

  • Chicago

    Libra Industries. "Libra Industries Shows Its Support of SMTA International with Sponsorship". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51880. (accessed August 08, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Libra Industries. 2019. Libra Industries Shows Its Support of SMTA International with Sponsorship. AZoM, viewed 08 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51880.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »