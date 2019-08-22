Michelman to Feature Range of Sustainable Surface Modifiers for Exterior Wood and Architectural Coatings at Coatings Trends & Technologies

Michelman, a bronze sponsor, and exhibitor at the 2019 Coating Trends & Technologies will feature its expansive line of sustainable waterborne surface modifiers for improving the performance of exterior wood coatings and architectural paint coatings. This event is September 10-11, 2019 at the Loews Chicago O-Hare Hotel in Rosemont, IL.

Michelman’s low-VOC architectural coating solutions enhance scuff, scrub, scratch, burnish, and abrasion resistance, and impart anti-blocking properties as well as offer matting and gloss reduction.

Popular brands, including Michem® Emulsion and Michem Guard, offer technologies that provide optimum protection, durability, and surface properties in a wide array of architectural and special purpose coatings. They include weather-resistant polymers for exterior façade paint, polymers for very low VOC interior paints, and performance-enhancing aqueous surface modifiers.

They will also feature their low-VOC Michem Wood Coating line. These proprietary water-based surface modification additives for wood coatings and stains offer improved water resistance and water beading for exterior wood applications such as decks, fences, outdoor furniture, and garden sheds. They also provide enhanced resistance to cracking and warping and are hydrophobic for decreased water uptake. These solutions deliver increased durability and weatherability and meet the ASTM D-4446 standard for anti-swell.

