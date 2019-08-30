Environmentally Friendly Ductless Fume Hoods

The Purair® ECO Series ductless fume hoods are designed to protect the user and the environment from hazardous vapors generated on the work surface. Central to the ECO Series design is the innovative Air Science® Multiplex™ Filtration Technology and the exclusive EFT™ Enhanced Filtration Technology developed to assure universal protection in the work environment over the widest range of applications in the industry.

Features and Benefits

A high capacity air handling system delivers face velocity of 100 FPM.

Improved filter clamping prevents bypass leakage.

Ergonomic arm rest for user comfort.

The filter assembly is easy to access, easy to change.

Because filtered air is returned to the room, no demands are required of the facility HVAC.

Facility ductwork. HVAC and construction costs are eliminated.

Purair® ECO models are available in 5 sizes from 30" to 69".

Source: https://www.airscience.com/