MDC Vacuum Products, LLC Appoints New CEO

MDC Vacuum Products, LLC has appointed David L. Dutton as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Dutton replaces Roger Cockroft.

In the capacity of the CEO of MDC Vacuum Products, LLC, Mr. Dutton will be responsible for the leadership, vision, and execution of the company. Previously, Dutton was Chief Executive Officer of Silvaco, an EDA and SIP company. From 2001 to 2013, Mr. Dutton served as President, CEO and board director of Mattson Technology, a publicly traded semiconductor equipment company. Prior to joining Mattson, Dutton held management, and engineering positions at Silicon Valley technology companies, including Intel and Maxim Integrated Products.

Currently Mr. Dutton is the Vice Chairman of Silvaco Inc., and a member of the Electronic System Design Alliance governing board. Dutton holds a B.S. in Geology from San Jose State University.

“I am very happy to join MDC, a company which I have had great respect for ever since I started in the Semiconductor Industry thirty-five years ago,” stated Mr. Dutton. “It is a unique company with deep talent in the development and manufacturing of ultra-high vacuum chambers and components, ceramic-to-metal seals, and ultra-high purity gas systems. As an industry leader, MDC is committed to deliver vacuum solutions to meet the challenging demands in the semiconductor, aerospace, and industrial markets. I look forward to leading the team at MDC to innovate our leading technology solutions that enable science to advance human kind.”

Source: http://www.mdcvacuum.com/