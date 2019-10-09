Posted in | Clean Technology

KYZEN to Show Stable, Predictable Cleaning Solution at Productronica

KYZEN, the global leader in innovative environmentally friendly cleaning chemistries, will exhibit in Hall A4, Booth 465 at productronica, scheduled to take place Nov. 12-15, 2019 at the Neue Messe München in Munich, Germany. KYZEN cleaning experts will offer one-on-one cleaning assessments and discuss the new AQUANOX® A4727 Next Generation Aqueous Assembly Cleaner.

AQUANOX A4727 is engineered to be effective, stable and predictable. It is designed for reliable production and assembly operations. The chemistry provides a stable pH and predictable compatibility throughout its long bath life.

Environmentally responsible, AQUANOX A4727 is non-hazardous and biodegradable. It contains no CFCs or HAPs and can be used at low concentrations to effectively remove even the toughest soils, and rinse easily and completely. AQUANOX A4727 is easy to control and cost-effective, and works well in both in-line and batch cleaning systems.

This stable chemistry is proven to be compatible on a wide variety of components, coating, labels and equipment.

Source: www.kyzen.com

