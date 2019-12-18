Mahr Introduces New High Resolution Digital Indicators

Mahr Inc., a global manufacturer of precision measurement equipment used for dimensional metrology, today announced it has added a new higher-selectable resolution option to MarCator 1086R and 1087R digital indicators—making its indicator family one of the most fully-featured and versatile available. These digital indicators provide easy operation, a large display, powerful application features and simple transmission of measurements with their wired or integrated wireless system.

The new option offers six different resolutions, ranging from 0.00001 inches to 0.0005 inches (0.0001 - 0.01 mm). MarCator digital indicators with the selectable high resolution option include the 1086 R-HR with large display and the 1087 R-HR analog/digital display and dynamics. These indicators include Mahr’s MarConnect data output, allowing for three choices of data output (USB/RS0-232 or Digimatic) depending on the data cable plugged into the indicators.

Both new digital indicators are available in either 0.5 or 1 inch (12.5 or 25 mm) versions. Along with the higher resolutions, these new digital indicators also provide higher performance. Short range performance is better than 20 u” (0.5 um) and within 70u” (1.8 um) for the 0.5 inch (12.5 mm) version and 0.0001” (2.2 um) for the long range 1 inch (25 mm) version.

To switch the indicator's resolution, the user simply enters the main menu of the indicator and scrolls over to the "resolution display." From there, the up arrow option can be used to choose the appropriate resolution to accommodate varying gaging applications.

These digital indicators also include standard features such as rotating display, a reference system that remembers the zero location for fast turn on and use, three-year battery life, IP42 protection and MarConnect Data output controlled by MarCom software. Mahr’s MarCom software makes data acquisition simple; users can take a measurement and send data directly into Microsoft Excel or via a keyboard code into any Windows program.

Source: https://www.mahr.com/