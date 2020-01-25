Posted in | Materials Analysis | New Product

New PQA Portable Quadrupole Analyser

Hiden Analytical introduce the new pQA portable quadrupole analyser. The Hiden pQA portable gas analyser is a versatile mass spectrometer and offered with a range of interchangeable sampling inlets to suit a broad application range. MIMS inlets are offered for analysis of dissolved species in ground water, fermentation cultures, soil samples, and general applications where analysis of dissolved species in liquid sample is required.

pQA portable quadrupole analyser

The system is suited to gas analysis applications, where sample volume is small, and for environmental applications where detection of low concentration levels is required. The pQA system has a mass range of 200 amu and sub ppb detection levels. Extended mass range to 300 amu is optional.

The system is supplied in a Pelican® case and can be powered by a 12 V supply for field use, battery and/or solar powered, or a 220 V supply for laboratory use.

The new pQA system is designed to be compact, lightweight and portable extending the applications of high sensitivity, high dynamic range multi gas analysis by mass spectrometry for use in the field, on riverbanks, at sea, or in the laboratory.

Source: https://hidenisochema.com/

