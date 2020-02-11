PoliSpectra® M116 Provides Simultaneous Acquisition Breakthrough in UV-NIR Spectroscopy

HORIBA Scientific, global leader in OEM Gratings, Miniature CCD spectrometers and Scientific Camera systems and solutions, just announced a new fiber-coupled multispectra system capable of simultaneous measurement of up to 32 channels. The PoliSpectra® M116 MultiTrack Fiber Spectrometer features a concentric optical design with UV extended spectral range (below 185 nm with optional N2 purge) and a customized fiber bundle providing high throughput and excellent imaging quality with minimal crosstalk.

This new product offers a high speed and low noise 2-D scientific back-illuminated CMOS sensor running at 94 to 188 frames per second which can be configured with 8, 16 or 32 fiber input channels for simultaneous acquisition of UV-NIR spectra (2048 pixels per spectrum). This innovative design enables PoliSpectra M116 to provide very high spectral resolution(1nm), combined with high sensitivity. Additionally, the high QE sCMOS sensor (95% in the visible) and an integrated order sorting filter allow wavelength coverage beyond 1 μm.

The new HORIBA PoliSpectra MultiTrack spectrometers are ultrafast, broad range and high resolution, making them perfect for multi-sampling applications. They are particularly useful for high throughput OEM industrial applications that include QC, reflectometry, plasma monitoring, light source calibration monitoring and blood/DNA analysis. Nick Vezard, VP of OEM Spectroscopy Division, HORIBA Scientific

PoliSpectra MultiTrack spectrometers are currently available. For more information, please go to: https://www.horiba.com/en_en/products/detail/action/show/Product/polispectra-m116-multitrack-spectrometer-1958/