STRam®-1064 is the newest addition to the B&W Tek Raman Portable Line

B&W Tek, a mobile spectroscopy solutions Metrohm Group company that delivers lab quality Raman, LIBS, UV-Vis and NIR solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, recently released the newest addition to their Raman portbale product line the STRam®-1064.

STRam®-1064

STRam®-1064 is the newest addition to the B&W Tek Raman Portable Line. The STRam® lineup is one of  high throughput spectrometers, specialized sampling optics and advanced algorithms in a portable instrument to deliver rapid material identification capability through a variety of packaging materials previously impenetrable with Raman.

The STRam®-1064 is the first of its kind with the ability to overcome the fluorescence of kraft paper. Kraft paper is a common pharmaceutical packaging material that has overwhelming fluorescence for 785 nm and shorter excitation wavelengths.

To learn more about the new STRam®-1064, click here.

