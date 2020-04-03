Dr. Jelle Hendrix Wins 2020 Honor

HORIBA Scientific, world leader in fluorescence spectroscopy systems, presented Dr. Jelle Hendrix, Assistant Professor at the Biomedical Research Institute of Hasselt University in Belgium, with the annual Young Fluorescence Investigator Award. The winner was selected by the Biological Fluorescence Subgroup of the Biophysical Society.

HORIBA Scientific has been the sole sponsor of this award since 1997. Along with the recognition, HORIBA presented a $1000 check to Dr. Hendrix, who presented a 20-minute talk on his research at the Biological Fluorescence Subgroup Meeting during the Biophysical Society Annual Meeting. His presentation was titled "Raster Image Correlation Spectroscopy.”

He received his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from KU Leuven in Belgium. His thesis title was “Confocal spectroscopy in living cells – Chromatin and protein interactions of HIV-1 integrase co-factor LEDGF/p75.” He completed postdocs under the supervision of Johan Hofkens at KU Leuven and Don C. Lamb at LMU Munich to specialize in single-molecule and time-resolved fluorescence, funded by the Research Foundation Flanders (FWO).

The Young Fluorescence Investigator Award is presented to a researcher who has been nominated by their peers for significant advancements and/or contributions in or using fluorescence methodologies. The candidate must be a Ph.D., and a pre-tenured faculty member or a junior level investigator working in the field of fluorescence.