It’s Simple: Expect more with the ME-T Balance—Including Free Test Weights

The new ME-T balance offers everything you need to perform simple measurements with ease. With a robust exterior and ergonomic design, this workhorse offers you weighing accuracy and performance without breaking your budget.

The ME-T balance from METTLER TOLEDO. Discover what options like “Glove Mode” can do to enhance your safety and productivity.

Additionally, the ME-T has features that can provide a higher level of user safety. In addition to being easy-to-clean, “Glove Mode” makes the unit’s intuitive 4.5-inch touchscreen even more sensitive for easy navigation through cloth or rubber gloves. This means that operators can limit the possibility of contracting or passing on COVID-19 when using shared equipment while still performing critical research.

The addition of multilingual guidance, easy-to-decipher icons and built-in applications means operators can start weighing right away. Password protection enhances security, while multiple interfaces including USB, RS232 and optional Bluetooth ease data transfer and eliminate manual transcription errors.

As a bonus, METTLER TOLEDO will include a tailored test-weight set FREE with every ME-T purchased for a limited time. These sets, known as CarePacs, include everything you need to verify balance performance as often as your process requires.

Discover what 75 years of weighing experience can do for your lab’s accuracy and productivity. Learn more about the ME-T balance and take advantage of the free test-weight offer today!

