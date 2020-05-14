The New Mixer Mill MM 500 VARIO – Processing 2 TO 50 Samples in One Batch

With the new Mixer Mill MM 500 vario RETSCH has developed a versatile bench-top unit which provides ultimate performance with maximum flexibility for your sample preparation process.

It is used for dry, wet and cryogenic grinding of small sample volumes with high throughput. The MM 500 vario can be equipped with up to six screw-top grinding jars from 1.5 ml to 50 ml. For biological applications, such as homogenization of plants or tissues or for cell disruption via bead beating, the MM 500 vario accommodates different adapters for single-use vials from 0.2 - 5 ml.

Beside routine applications which require high sample throughput and quick pulverization in less than 2 min, the MM 500 vario is perfectly suited for long-term grindings of several hours with high energy input e. g. for mechanical alloying or chemical reactions.

On top of high throughput and variability, the machine provides high energy input with its maximum frequency of 35 Hz, leading to faster grinding results than with other mixer mills with only 30 Hz.

The MM 500 can be controlled via the new optional RETSCH App which provides functionalities like creation of application routines, access to the RETSCH database or direct contact to the RETSCH service team.

Benefits at a Glance

  • Maximum frequency of 35 Hz reduces grinding time to 50% compared to mixer mills with only 30 Hz
  • Six grinding stations instead of two, as in classic mixer mills, ensure high throughput
  • Grind sizes down to 5 μm possible
  • Process time up to 99 h, ideal for research and mechanochemistry
  • Grinding jar volumes from 1.5 to 50 ml, available in six different materials
  • Up to 50 x 1.5 or 2 ml single-use vials per batch (with adapter)

