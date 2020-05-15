An Update on COVID-19

We know that good communication can ‘bring people together’ even when we need to stay apart. We wanted to send you a short update to let you know what Malvern Panalytical is doing to help you and ensure that business continues as normally as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting and enabling you remains our top priority. All over the world, our people are working to minimize disruption caused by the virus, while acting responsibly to play our part in preventing further spread. We are closely following the advice of the WHO (World Health Organization) and local, regional and national governments, and we’re committed to providing a safe working environment to protect our customers, our employees, their families, and our communities.

Now that travel and site visits are more restricted than usual, we’ve increased our capability to support you remotely. We’ve developed a program of interactive material to enable self-installation for a number of our instruments, including Mastersizer 3000, Zetasizer Nano, Zetasizer Pro and Zetasizer Ultra. This enables you to get ‘up and running’ rapidly, supported by an e-learning program developed by our in-house experts. We’ve also increased the availability of products, consumables and user-replaceable spare parts on our e-store, and we’ve secured additional logistics capacity to help guarantee continuity of supply and delivery.

Wherever possible, we’ll resolve any issues remotely using virtual tools and technologies, but where a site visit is necessary, our employees will use additional personal protective equipment, adhere at all times to Malvern Panalytical’s health and safety advice, and follow any additional protocols you have in place.

In these most unusual of circumstances, we are renewing our commitment to becoming a better partner to you. We are here to help and support you. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

We hope that you stay healthy and well,

Best wishes from us all at Malvern Panalytical.