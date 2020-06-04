PVA Offers System for Virtually any Selective Coating or Automated Dispensing Application

PVA, a global supplier of conformal coating systems, innovative fluid dispensing solutions and precision custom technology, is pleased to announce that its PVA350 Benchtop Coating/Dispensing System is suitable for virtually any benchtop or laboratory selective coating or automated dispensing application.

The PVA350 is a flexible three or four-axis robot with a robust overhead motion platform employing brushless DC servo motors and precision ball screw slides. Encoder feedback on all axes assures a closed-loop process that is consistent and reliable.

The PVA350 has many options and integrated features including:

A compact, tabletop design that favors portability

Large work area

Optional four-axis tilt and rotation motion

Coordinated motion in all axes simultaneously

RS232 communication port

Front panel LCD screen and remote trackball teach pendant

Exclusive PathMaster® programming environment

