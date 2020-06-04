Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Modeling and Simulation | Design and Innovation

PVA Offers System for Virtually any Selective Coating or Automated Dispensing Application

PVA, a global supplier of conformal coating systems, innovative fluid dispensing solutions and precision custom technology, is pleased to announce that its PVA350 Benchtop Coating/Dispensing System is suitable for virtually any benchtop or laboratory selective coating or automated dispensing application.

The PVA350 is a flexible three or four-axis robot with a robust overhead motion platform employing brushless DC servo motors and precision ball screw slides. Encoder feedback on all axes assures a closed-loop process that is consistent and reliable. 

The PVA350 has many options and integrated features including:

  • A compact, tabletop design that favors portability
  • Large work area
  • Optional four-axis tilt and rotation motion
  • Coordinated motion in all axes simultaneously 
  • RS232 communication port
  • Front panel LCD screen and remote trackball teach pendant
  • Exclusive PathMaster® programming environment

Source: https://pva.net/

