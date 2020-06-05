Cementex Announces Improved Insulated Torque Wrenches

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the availability of updated insulated torque wrenches featuring the company’s industry-leading double-insulation technology. Made of top grade materials, calibrated according to ASME B107 standards (traceable to NIST), and manufactured according to ISO standards, Cementex double-insulated torque wrenches are designed to provide protection in potentially hazardous electrical work environments. They are the first choice for compliance with safeguarding both qualified workers and equipment.

Cementex insulated torque wrenches feature two separate layers of insulation for twice the protection. A yellow undercoat is covered by an orange overcoating to create a high-voltage barrier. The impact-resistant, flame-retardant insulation provides protection against flashover, shock, burns, and dropped tool shorts. It prevents dangerous accidents and injury that can occur with standard tools.

Use of Cementex double-insulated torque wrenches ensures that technicians will be free from risk to high-voltage exposure on the job. These calibrated torque wrenches are specifically designed in accordance with National Electrical Code 2017-110.14 (D) requirements for installation applications where a tightening torque is indicated as a numeric value on the equipment or in the installation instructions provided by equipment manufacturers. They can also be used to comply with NEC requirements for mounting electrical panels, as well as meeting NFPA 78 standards for tools required to protect workers in proximity to electrical equipment.

New updates feature a range of modified ratchet head profile styles that allow workers to access hard to reach areas quicker and easier without incident. The large lever control makes adjustments easy, even while wearing insulated gloves. Available options now include standard, low profile, clockwise only, and short drive models, as well as a fixed head style. Three additional sizes have been added to the line, which now includes seven sizes.

With Cementex’s torque wrenches, an audible “click” or a few degrees of rotation provide a simple, fast indication of micrometer-accurate torque settings. The wrenches feature a low-friction torque control mechanism to produce accurate readings in either direction. The wrenches’ spring-loaded or twist-locking collar keeps the scale on the desired reading and remains in a locked position, making accidental unlocking impossible. Dual-scale wrench models offer readings in inch-pounds and Newton meters or foot-pounds and Newton meters.

For more information about Cementex’s industry-leading double-insulated torque wrenches, visit our online catalog.

Source: https://www.cementexusa.com/