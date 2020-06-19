Improved Quality Control for Steel Manufacturers

Olympus, a leading manufacturer of industrial microscopes, is improving the efficiency of nonmetallic inclusion analysis for steel manufacturers who use OLYMPUS Stream™ image analysis software. The newly released OLYMPUS Stream version 2.4.3 enables users to more precisely choose the areas of the sample they wish to analyze, helping speed up the inspection process of high-purity steel. New line measurement features also ease the process of capturing multiple line measurements on a sample for cleaner reporting.

Efficient Nonmetallic Inclusion Analysis

In high-purity steel manufacturing, it is critical to identify nonmetallic inclusions as part of quality control. This time-consuming process is simplified with OLYMPUS Stream image analysis software. Along with streamlined image capture, the solution offers greater flexibility with a new option to define an area using a polygon rather than a rectangle to improve accuracy, save time and better align with the sample shape.

Comprehensive Inspection Solution

The update also provides support for an expanded list of international standards by providing a statistical overview of inclusions on the entire scanned area for the SEP 1571:2017 (method K) standard. The software supports many other common standards, including ASTM E45-18, ISO 4967:2013, DIN 50602:1985, EN 10247:2007, EN 10247:2017, GB/T 10561:2005, JIS G0555:2003 and UNI 3244:1980.

Easier Line Measurements on Images

Some inspections require users to measure multiple features on an image, but it can be difficult to review multiple line measurements if they overlap. The updated software measurement mode enables users to simply drag lines and labels to a position where they are easy to read, creating a neat, professional image for analysis.

Compatible with Office 365

OLYMPUS Stream software is now compatible with Office 365 for generating Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint reports. Microsoft Office 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019 also work with the software.

Update to OLYMPUS Stream Version 2.4.3

All version 2.3 and 2.4 customers may use their existing license card for a free update to OLYMPUS Stream 2.4.3. Customers with licenses for OLYMPUS Stream v. 2.2 or older can purchase an update license to access version 2.4.3.

For more information on OLYMPUS Stream software, visit Olympus-IMS.com/Microscope/Software.

Source: https://www.olympus-ims.com/en/