See More Detail for Less with LECO’s VX4 Inverted Microscope

The newest inverted microscope from LECO, the VX4, offers a compact and practical microscopy solution for metallographic laboratories with tight budgets.

The VX4 comes standard with a bright, adjustable LED light, a mechanical stage, and polarized light capability. The revolving nosepiece comes with four objectives: 5x, 10x, 20x, and 50x, with space for an optional 100x objective, while the trinocular head has 10x eyepieces and a camera port for easy image analysis.

The VX4 is a no-frills solution for easy operator use at any level of expertise. It is designed to minimize the set-up and maximize the analysis.

Find out more about the VX4 here: https://www.leco.com/product/vx4

