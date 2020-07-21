Q.E.D. MicroPurge® MP25 Simplifies Low-Flow Groundwater Sampling

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc., highlights that its MicroPurge® MP25 Purge Stabilization Flow Cell system makes consistent low-flow groundwater sampling easy and accurate. The associated PurgeScan technology monitors purging parameters and performs stabilization automatically, reducing potential for error and inaccuracies.

The MicroPurge MP25 Flow Cell system measures and displays electrical conductivity (specific conductance), pH, ORP, dissolved oxygen and temperature, and calculated values such as total dissolved solids (TDS), salinity and oxygen saturation. The MP25T system adds turbidity measurement. Sensor calibration is fast and easy, and the sensors are highly stable for consistent calibration. The system’s multi-parameter sonde connects wirelessly to most Android tablets and smart phones using a long-life rechargeable Bluetooth battery pack, thus enabling real-time control and monitoring of sonde operation.

The MicroPurge system’s PurgeScan Android-based software lets users know when purging is completed, and compares readings with previously recorded values, determining when they fall within user-defined criteria. The program’s “trending” function ensures purging parameters aren’t moving upward or downward in a distinct trend, helping to avoid “false stabilization” and thus confirms purging is completed as defined in ASTM Standard D6771-18.

Q.E.D.’s MicroPurge system significantly reduces routine maintenance associated with polarographic DO cells, thus lowering overall maintenance costs. The system enables fast response to changes in purge water quality, even at low-flow purge rates.

Housed in a rugged, waterproof case that doubles as a measurement and calibration workbench in the field, the system includes a multi-parameter sonde and flow cell, Bluetooth battery pack, 3 meter waterproof cable, sensor guard and calibration/storage cup, field calibration stand, a range of quick-connect barb fittings to fit most common pump discharge tubing sizes, flexible flow cell tubing, and sensor solutions for DO and reference sensors. Calibration standard solutions are also available from Q.E.D.

Source: https://www.qedenv.com/