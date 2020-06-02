Q.E.D. Highlights Green-Line High-Performance Jacketed Tubing

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products, announces its Green-Line high-performance jacketed tubing, which enables users to expand the working range of pumping systems. The Green-Line Tubing offerings are part of QED’s unmatched range of connector and fitting options that make installation and maintenance easier and more efficient. QED is committed to delivering high quality and high performing products for customers, and the Green-Line High Performance Jacketed Tubing is the company’s latest cutting-edge product improvement.

QED Green-Line High-Performance Jacketed Tubing is constructed with enhanced polyamide material for improved toughness and less water absorption. The material’s high tensile strength – 17% stronger than prior products – leads to less stretch and higher break strength, for a longer useful life in deeper wells. The material also delivers reduced humidity absorption – a 30% improvement – for longer service life, improved strength, and less weight gain over time. Green-Line is Underwriters Laboratory rated, meeting UL94 HB flame retardant specifications.

Green-Line Tubing is compatible with QED’s Easy Fitting™ Quick-release Connector for the AutoPump® (Patent Pending), which is designed for severe duty downwell conditions at landfills and remediation sites. The Easy Fitting allows the AutoPump to be quickly disconnected from its tubing and hose sets, eliminating the need to cut the tubing. Constructed of high-quality stainless steels, the Easy Fitting is designed to function well even with silt and solids present.

All dimensions of QED tube, hose and fittings are carefully designed and controlled to ensure high flow capacity, easy assembly, high pullout strength and leak-tight connections. QED offers an unmatched range of connector and fitting options to make installation and maintenance easier and more efficient.

Source: https://www.qedenv.com/