PerkinElmer Enhances Hand Sanitizer Analyzer to Detect Methanol in 30 Seconds or Less

PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that its Hand Sanitizer Analyzer instrument can be used to test for the presence of methanol in alcohol-based hand sanitizer products with pass/fail results delivered in 30 seconds or less.  

Recent warnings and recalls from the FDA indicate that methanol can be toxic to consumers if absorbed through the skin and life threatening if ingested.

The instrument, brought to market in April 2020, also tests hand sanitizers for concentration levels of desired alcohols, such as ethanol and isopropanol, to help assure product efficacy per WHO, USP or FDA guidelines.

The compact and portable analyzer is based on the Company’s Spectrum Two FT-IR spectrometer solution. The underlying technology allows for rapid detection of methanol contamination down to 0.03% (or 300 parts per million) which is more sensitive than the FDA mandated detection limits.

 “With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and the flu season on its way, it is critical that consumers can trust the safety and efficacy of alcohol-based hand sanitizer products,” said Suneet Chadha, VP/GM, Applied Markets, PerkinElmer. “Our PerkinElmer Hand Sanitizer Analyzer puts fast and reliable results into the hands of the producers and suppliers of these high-demand products, protecting consumers and avoiding counterfeit ingredient use and recalls.”

The Hand Sanitizer Analyzer is part of PerkinElmer’s comprehensive solutions helping lab professionals and scientists around the world fight COVID-19.  From detection and drug and vaccine discovery, through protective product testing, the Company’s innovations include kits, instruments, informatics, automation and workflow solutions and services. PerkinElmer is also committed to donating instruments and testing kits around the world to help screen and diagnose the disease in hot spot locations.

