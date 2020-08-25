Precise Flow Measurement for the Food and Beverage Sector

Titan Enterprises is a leading supplier of precision flow measurement devices for the food and beverage sector. Flow measurement is widely recognised as a critical tool for food and beverage manufacturers looking to control operations including filling of vessels, measurement of liquid ingredients and controlling cleaning processes.

For these and other flow measurement operations, Titan offers a range of flow meters incorporating NSF certification for use within food and beverage production facilities. Titan Enterprises maintains certification under NSF169 as equipment for food products for their 800 Series turbine flowmeters and Beverage meters. This certification is especially important for manufacturers of food production and handling machinery who can now install these flow meters secure in the knowledge that they meet NSF-standards for food production.

Carrying NSF certification, Titan Enterprises competitively priced, 800 series turbine flow meter is designed to give reliable, high performance over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 L/min. Incorporating only non-metallic wetted components makes the 800-seies flowmeter the ideal choice for the metering of food and beverage materials. Titan Enterprises beverage flow meter is designed specifically for precise metering of lower viscosity beverages including coffee, wine, beers, spirits and soft drinks.

Based upon a unique Pelton wheel design, Titan Enterprises 800-series and beverage dispensing flow meters are inherently reliable and proven in tens of thousands of installations around the world. At the heart of each beverage flowmeter is a precision Pelton wheel turbine that rotates freely on robust sapphire bearings and contains over-moulded magnets that are detected through the chamber wall by a Hall effect detector. The output from Titan's 800-series and beverage flow meters is a stream of NPN pulses that are directly interfaced with either PLCs or an electronic display. This combination of materials and technology ensures a long-life product with reliable operation throughout.

In addition to its NSF certified flow meters, Titan Enterprises is also experienced in supplying optimised flow meters for monitoring the flow of more viscous food grade fluids such as chocolate, cream and syrups.

For further information on flow meters that carry NSF certification for food and beverage applications please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/beverage-flow-meters-drinks-dispensing-flow-meter-for-beer-wines-and-spirits/. To review a beverage industry case study please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/beer-flow-sensors-titan-supply-600000-flow-sensors-beer-industry/