JOINT WEBINAR: Best Practices for Multiparticulate Formulations: The Importance of Computational Design and Process Analytical Technology on September 16, 2020

Harleysville, Pennsylvania (Colorcon), Dublin, Ireland, (Innopharma Technology) and Irvine, California (HORIBA) announce a multi organizational webinar featuring the Best Practices for Multiparticulate (MP) Formulations on September 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm Eastern U.S., 10:30 am Pacific. HORIBA will host featured speakers, from Colorcon, Charles Vesey, Formulation Technology Manager and Chris O’Callaghan, Head of Engineering, at Innopharma Technology. Charles and Chris will discuss how computational design and PAT can help build more robust formulations, predict MP performance, and accelerate development by reducing traditional iterative trial and testing practices in development.

This is the first time all three organizations will collaborate for this type of effort. It is a natural grouping of the best players in film coating, process optimization and control, and particle characterization.

Attendees can expect to find solutions to help accelerate MP development time and reduce risk from formulation through scale-up and commercialization. The webinar is no cost, but registration is required: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6246960383242603276?source=PR

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    HORIBA Scientific. (2020, August 27). JOINT WEBINAR: Best Practices for Multiparticulate Formulations: The Importance of Computational Design and Process Analytical Technology on September 16, 2020. AZoM. Retrieved on August 27, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54500.

  • MLA

    HORIBA Scientific. "JOINT WEBINAR: Best Practices for Multiparticulate Formulations: The Importance of Computational Design and Process Analytical Technology on September 16, 2020". AZoM. 27 August 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54500>.

  • Chicago

    HORIBA Scientific. "JOINT WEBINAR: Best Practices for Multiparticulate Formulations: The Importance of Computational Design and Process Analytical Technology on September 16, 2020". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54500. (accessed August 27, 2020).

  • Harvard

    HORIBA Scientific. 2020. JOINT WEBINAR: Best Practices for Multiparticulate Formulations: The Importance of Computational Design and Process Analytical Technology on September 16, 2020. AZoM, viewed 27 August 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=54500.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr, Min Wu, business development manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about the instrumentation used for the characterization of catalyst nanoparticles.

Characterization of Catalyst Nanoparticles

More Content from HORIBA Scientific

See all content from HORIBA Scientific