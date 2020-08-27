JOINT WEBINAR: Best Practices for Multiparticulate Formulations: The Importance of Computational Design and Process Analytical Technology on September 16, 2020

Harleysville, Pennsylvania (Colorcon), Dublin, Ireland, (Innopharma Technology) and Irvine, California (HORIBA) announce a multi organizational webinar featuring the Best Practices for Multiparticulate (MP) Formulations on September 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm Eastern U.S., 10:30 am Pacific. HORIBA will host featured speakers, from Colorcon, Charles Vesey, Formulation Technology Manager and Chris O’Callaghan, Head of Engineering, at Innopharma Technology. Charles and Chris will discuss how computational design and PAT can help build more robust formulations, predict MP performance, and accelerate development by reducing traditional iterative trial and testing practices in development.

This is the first time all three organizations will collaborate for this type of effort. It is a natural grouping of the best players in film coating, process optimization and control, and particle characterization.

Attendees can expect to find solutions to help accelerate MP development time and reduce risk from formulation through scale-up and commercialization. The webinar is no cost, but registration is required: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6246960383242603276?source=PR