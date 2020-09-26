Malvern Panalytical Wins Major Contract with Scott Automation Leading to the Provision of a Fully Automated Analytical Laboratory for Rio Tinto’s Koodaideri Iron Ore Mine in Australia

World-leading analytical instrumentation and automation solutions provider Malvern Panalytical Ltd has been awarded a significant new contract by SCOTT Technology Ltd, a world-leading supplier of sample preparation equipment and provider of complete end-to-end automation solutions.

The contract includes engineering, design, equipment supply and the provision of a fully automated robotic analytical system at Rio Tinto’s Koodaideri iron ore project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The automated laboratory will incorporate multiple fusion bead sample preparation, X-ray spectrometry instrumentation and automated Thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) equipment. Initial testing capacity will be 600 samples per day, with the potential for future expansion to double that number. Completion of the laboratory facility is expected in mid-2021.

“The extension of our partnership with SCOTT Automation is an exciting step,” said Huub Smit, Sector Director Primary Materials Malvern Panalytical. “Our two companies offer complementary technologies, from sample preparation to complete analysis, so Rio Tinto can be confident that together we will deliver a world-class facility. As a major supplier of analytical X-ray instrumentation, Malvern Panalytical has a long-established business relationship with Rio Tinto Iron Ore. However, this project is a major step in the evolution of SCOTT and Malvern Panalytical as providers of automation solutions across Australia and Asia and follows on from our success in supplying automation systems to laboratories in Europe.”

“As we developed our solution for the Koodaideri laboratory, we sought engagement from key technology providers that had the expertise, scale and commitment to support our endeavours” said Steve Russell, SCOTT Mining Director. “SCOTT has been impressed with the work undertaken to date by the Malvern Panalytical teams in Almelo and Perth, and we look forward to an implementation that once complete, will be the safest, highest quality, most productive iron ore laboratory in the world.”

