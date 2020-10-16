The New Design of the G5plus Turbo From Aerzen

In the Aerzen Turbo a new heart beats. For a new level of energy efficiency. Many AERZEN customers worldwide could already benefit from the energy savings since the product introduction of the extremely efficient turbo blower series Aerzen Turbo. The AERZEN development team could now turn the efficiency screw once more for the sizes AT 25 and AT 50 - up to a 10 % efficiency increase is possible.

The Aerzen Turbo-series was developed among others for biologically working waste water treatment plants with small and medium volume flow requirements but also for process air applications as for example in the cement and lime industry. With an extremely high power density in relation to the size and the delivery rate the turbo blowers from AERZEN, especially in Performance³-device combination with rotary lobe compressor and positive displacement blower, provide for best marks in terms of energy saving. The complete performance spectrum of the G5plus series now comprises 13 sizes with a volume flow range from 360 to 8,400 m³/h for system pressures up to 1000 mbar.

After an intensive development phase AERZEN now shows at this year's IFAT trade fair for environmental technology (hall 3, stand 351/450) two models of the successful G5plus series with an efficiency increase of up to 10 %. The energy improvement is due to an aerodynamic redesign of the turbo impeller and the spiral housing. Complex CFD analyses formed the basis for achieving this new level of efficiency. In addition to the increase in efficiency, an optimization of the control range was also achieved. The sizes AT 25 and AT 50 with the new turbo heart cover volume flows from 360 to 1,900 m³/h at a pressure range of 600 to 800 mbar as well as motor outputs up to 40 kW.

Matching the AERZEN fair motto "maximum resource efficiency" the process air specialist presents beside the new assemblies of the G5plus series also the further developed AERZEN Turbo series G5 in the high volume flow range of up to 16,000 m³/h and drive power of up to 300 kW.

Also in these sizes a new turbo heart beats! The so-called twin-turbo stages, in which two impellers run in parallel on the motor shaft, have been driven to new peak values in terms of energy efficiency and motor cooling and have been awarded a corresponding patent.

Further advantages of the innovative G5plus series:

Increase of energy efficiency by up to 15% compared to conventional turbo technology.

Extended bearing life thanks to innovative AERZEN air foil bearings with double coating, maximum reliability, even under extreme operating conditions and pressure fluctuations.

100% oil-free.

Lowest maintenance effort, only regular filter change

Extended application possibilities at ambient temperatures up to 50 °C

Active surge protection through automatic speed increase

Space-saving design.

About the Company:

All over the world industrial plants are supplied with gaseous media using AERZEN blowers and compressors. In the innovative AERZEN machine technology there are experience values from over 150 years of company history.

The product range includes rotary piston compressors, positive displacement blowers, turbo blowers and screw compressors. The AERZEN product portfolio is flexible and offers besides standard products customized special solutions. Digital services can be used to increase efficiency, availability and productivity in a sustainable and future-oriented manner.

In addition, the AERZEN After Sales Service offers the whole range of services - from full maintenance contracts to repairs and modernization of existing plants.