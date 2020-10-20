Pulverizing Large Sample Quantities with the New TM 500

The new TM 500 asd foodgrade version made of 316L stainless steel.

With the TM 500 drum mill RETSCH has developed an instrument that grinds up to 35 liters of sample to a fineness of 15 µm. The maximum feed size is 20 mm.

The drum is filled with 80 kg grinding balls which pulverize a large variety of materials by impact and friction. The variable speed from 10 to 50 min-1, different grinding ball sizes and the possibility of long-term grinding up to 100 h allow perfect adaptation to individual sample properties and reproducible results. The range of suitable materials comprises biological samples, minerals, ceramics, paints, pharmaceutical products, cement clinker and many more.

Options such as a foodGrade version made of 316L steel or a sieving section for easy separation of grinding balls and sample make the TM 500 a versatile laboratory mill.

Benefits at a Glance

End fineness up to <15 µm

Variable speed from 10 - 50 min -1

Calibration function

Separation grid for separation of grinding balls/sample

Tilting mechanism for easy emptying of the drum

Long-term grinding up to 100 hours

Optional foodgrade version made of 316L steel

Convenient operation via 4.3" touch display

