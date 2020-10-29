One Part Fast Curing Epoxy for Bonding and Small Encapsulation Applications

Master Bond EP4EN-80 is a NASA low outgassing approved epoxy, which can cure at temperatures as low as 80°C, unlike conventional one component heat curing systems.

It features a quick cure profile at 65°C for 90 minutes plus 30 minutes at 80-85°C. The epoxy system requires no mixing prior to use, has a very low viscosity of 600-1,800 cps, and contains no solvents. Free flowing EP4EN-80 is suitable not just for bonding, but also for small potting and encapsulations up to about a ¼ inch thick in some applications. Due to its ultra-fine particle size filler material, this system offers unique gap filling and heat transfer capabilities. It has a thermal conductivity value of 0.75-0.85 W/(m•K) and electrical insulation with a volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm at room temperature. When used as an adhesive, EP4EN-80 can be applied in thicknesses as thin as 10-15 microns.

EP4EN-80 provides notable strength properties including a compressive strength of 24,000-26,000 psi and an ultra-high tensile modulus of 1,200,000-1,400,000 psi at room temperature. It is serviceable over the temperature range of -50°C to +150°C.

EP4EN-80 bonds well to a variety of substrates such as metals, composites, ceramics, and many plastics. It effectively resists waters, oils, and fuels. This compound is gray in color and is RoHS compliant. Packaging is available in ½ pint, pint, quart, and gallon sizes.

Master Bond Thermally Conductive Epoxies

Read more about Master Bond’s thermally conductive adhesives at https://www.masterbond.com/properties/thermally-conductive-epoxy-adhesives or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected].