Lorin Announces “Rust” Anodized Aluminum for Interior Design

Rust not only provides a weathered look, but also offers a rich, rusted metal appeal that only comes from Lorin’s anodized aluminum. Rust can be used in a variety of interior projects, from foyers, wall columns, cabinets, accent walls, reception areas, offices, apartments, counters, and much more. It is only limited by your creative vision.

​​​​​​​This new anodized aluminum finish provides the aesthetic appeal of a weathered rust look while still providing strength and durability unmatched by the competition. The weathered rust look is not a byproduct of the elements, but is a durable anodized aluminum finish that resembles the real world look without the negative effects of natural oxidation which breaks down the surface and compromises the integrity of the raw material.

Unlike weathered rusted steel, Lorin’s Rust anodized aluminum has not lost any of its structural durability due to the elements. The anodized aluminum is lightweight and long lasting and will not chip, flake, or peel. It is a perfect material to replace the mundane look of paint or other standard materials.

Lightweight and easy to work with, Rust is available for order in 48.5" x 96” sheets with no minimum order quantity required and is offered in .025 gauge. Rust is perfect for creating an aesthetic weathered rust look in modern, classic or traditional interior spaces where designers are looking to add a contrast of colors and beautiful weathered textures.

For more information about Lorin and anodized aluminum applications within the interior architectural markets, visit https://www.lorin.com/Architectural.

