GSSI Updates to StructureScan™ Mini XT GPR Kit and Palm XT Antenna

GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, announces new updates to the StructureScan™ Mini XT all-in-one GPR concrete inspection system, including a software update and a newly designed survey wheel for the Palm XT Antenna.

Image Credit: Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

Rugged, compact, and flexible, the StructureScan Mini XT is ideal for locating rebar, conduits, post-tension cables, and voids. The Mini XT can help identify structural elements, including pan deck and concrete cover, and can also provide real time determination of concrete slab thickness. The Palm XT is a miniaturized GPR antenna designed to enhance the capabilities of the Mini XT by giving users access in tightly spaced areas and enabling easier overhead scanning.

A Mini XT software update with version 1.5.0 allows users to manually adjust their gain – the artificial addition of signal in order to counteract the natural effects of attenuation. Previously, the Mini XT only provided an “Auto Gain” function, which adjusts the screen brightness to either brighten under-gained (weak) images or dampen over-gained (saturated) images. Auto Gain is typically recommended for performing real-time locating, allowing the user to initialize when the signal quality changes between profiles. Manual Gain allows users to change the amount of contrast applied to the top half (shallow) and the bottom half (deep) of the screen. With this update, users can also modify the contrast over the entire data image using the level option. All software updates for the StructureScan Mini XT are complimentary from the GSSI website.

For support questions, the GSSI Academy at [email protected] is available to help.

The newly designed survey wheel for the Palm XT antenna allows users to quickly change between normal, sidecar, and cross polarization mode. GSSI will also offer an upgrade kit to retrofit previous Palm XT antennas. The new multi-positional survey wheel adapter kit includes high strength, abrasion and impact resistant thermoplastic molded parts and associated screws for installation on top of the Palm XT, along with a step by step installation guide. If a user owns the Palm XT extension pole, there is an additional piece included in the kit to allow the pole to fit on top of the Palm XT.

“The GSSI StructureScan XT has been an integral part of our concrete scanning load-out for years, and with the addition of the Palm XT it easily provides our highest ROI. Adding the new survey wheel adapter to the Palm XT just makes the best part of our kit that much better.” Reid Davis from Concrete GPR.

Source: https://www.geophysical.com/